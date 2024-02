Citigroup Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jane Fraser's compensation rose to $26 million, a 6 per cent annual increase, the company filing showed on Tuesday.

Fraser's pay included a base salary of $1.5 million and a cash bonus of $3.7 million as well as $20.8 million in deferred performance-linked stock, the company said.

The company cited Fraser's performance in executing the "most consequential set of changes to its organisational and management model since the 2008 financial crisis."

Fraser's role in tackling risk management to address regulatory punishments that date back to 2020 was also highlighted by the lender. She took onto the role of CEO in March 2021.