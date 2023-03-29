Home / Companies / News / Chennai unit severance package for over 2,592 staff cost Ford Rs 1,296 cr

Chennai unit severance package for over 2,592 staff cost Ford Rs 1,296 cr

Average pay worked out to Rs 44.8 lakh per employee; The company is yet to find buyers for the unit

Shine Jacob |Business Standard | Chennai
Premium
Chennai unit severance package for over 2,592 staff cost Ford Rs 1,296 cr

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 4:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The shut-down of the Maraimalai Nagar factory might have cost American auto major Ford’s India arm around Rs 1,296 crore in the form of severance package only. Interestingly, Ford India is yet to find

Topics :FordChennaiemployee

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 4:11 PM IST

Also Read

How is Switch powering up green mobility in India?

Employees plan court fight against Ford India over closed TN factory

Is the Meta Inc severance package a lesson for others?

Tata Motors Q3 preview: What to expect from auto major's quarterly results?

Laid off? Seek advice before claiming tax exemption on severance pay

Nestle India dividend 2023: FMCG giant to consider dividend pay on April 12

McKinsey to kickstart layoffs this week, 1,400 jobs cuts likely: Bloomberg

South Indian Bank to name new CEO by May as Ramakrishnan announces exit

MakeMyTrip to grow franchise base by over 50% this year to expand reach

NCLAT upholds Competition Commission's Rs 1,337 crore penalty on Google

Next Story