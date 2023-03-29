MakeMyTrip to grow franchise base by over 50% this year to expand reach

Online travel services provider, MakeMyTrip on Wednesday said it plans to grow its franchise base by over 50 per cent this year to expand its reach in smaller cities and towns across India.

The company is seeking to tap into the opportunities provided by the government's initiative to increase the number of airports in India by adding 80 airports over the next three years, taking the number to 220 by 2025, MakeMyTrip (MMT) said in a statement.

MMT said it started 2023 with 146 active franchisees and the aim is to grow by more than 50 per cent to reach 220 by the end of the calendar year.

"The franchise network expansion is part of our broader strategy to serve customers in the top 100 plus cities of India. The franchise network will help serve those customers who may be more comfortable talking to someone they trust," MakeMyTrip Co-Founder and Group CEO Rajesh Magow said.

On the opportunities in the country, he said India has emerged as one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets. The government plans to add another 80 airports over the next three years, taking the number of airports in the country to 220 by 2025.

"The focus on modernising the nation's aviation market in Tier 2 and beyond cities will also mean an increased contribution from such cities to the overall business mix. We see this as an opportunity area and have initiated a multi-pronged strategy to penetrate deeper nationwide," Magow added.

MakeMyTrip aims to build a hyper-local marketing connection by leveraging its franchisee partners to build travel communities in smaller cities, the statement said.

MMT Business Head, Holidays & Experiences Jasmeet Singh said the company has clocked over 70 per cent growth in the number of holiday packages sold over the pre-pandemic period and there has been an increased traction for both franchisees-led as well as online holiday package sales on its platform.