Chhattisgarh's SECL plans to remove 2,200 mt of scrap under special drive

South Eastern Coalfields (SECL), the Chhattisgarh-based subsidiary of state-run Coal India (CIL), has decided to remove 2,200 metric tonnes (mt) of scrap.

A special campaign will be run by SECL from October 2 to October 31 with the aim of promoting cleanliness in government offices and reducing pending cases and complaints, coal ministry officials said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Under the campaign, SECL has decided to remove the 2,200 mt of scrap, it said.

This will free up a huge amount of space, which can be reused. Along with this, it will also generate additional revenue of about Rs 10 crore.

The company has also set a target of quick disposal of files, e-files and complaints pending for a long time.

SECL will undertake various activities during the Special Campaign 4.0 that include identifying pending references and public complaints, and resolving them by giving priority.

This is part of its goal to streamline governance in the company.

During the first phase, SECL has been running special cleanliness campaigns to clean public places, especially rivers, under ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ from September 14 to October 2.

Safai Mitras (those involved in cleaning) are being honoured by organising felicitation ceremonies at the headquarters and operational areas.

Along with this, Swachhata Ki Pathshala and street plays are also being organised to raise awareness about the campaign among children.