Coal India production increases 7.3% to 61.8 million tonnes in April

The company had produced 57.6 MT of coal in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a filing to the BSE

CIL's production increased 10 per cent to 773.6 MT in FY24 but fell short of its production target of 780 MT for the fiscal.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
State-owned CIL on Wednesday said its production increased 7.3 per cent to 61.8 million tonnes (MT) in April.

The company had produced 57.6 MT of coal in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a filing to the BSE.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal production.

The company's coal offtake also registered a rise of 3.2 per cent to 64.3 MT last month, over 62.3 MT in the year-ago period.

Coal offtake is the amount of dry fuel supplied from the pitheads.

Of the 61.8 MT of coal produced by CIL last month, a maximum of 16 MT was produced by Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) followed by 14.1 MT by South Eastern Coalfields (SECL) and 11.8 MT by Northern Coalfields Ltd among others.

CIL's production increased 10 per cent to 773.6 MT in FY24 but fell short of its production target of 780 MT for the fiscal.

Coal India Ltd's production was 703.2 MT in 2022-23.

Topics :Coal IndiaCoal production

First Published: May 01 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

