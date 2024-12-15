Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Coal India's CSR spend exceeds Rs 5,570 crore over the past decade

Coal India's CSR spend exceeds Rs 5,570 crore over the past decade

Coal Secretary Vikram Dev Dutt commended coal companies for their impactful CSR projects over the past decade, which, he said, have positively impacted coal-bearing regions

coal india, CIL, Coal Bhawan, coal India office
Coal India Chairman P M Prasad said the PSU has been focusing on education, healthcare, skill development, sports, and women empowerment. | FIle Image
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2024 | 5:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Coal India Ltd (CIL) has spent Rs 5,570 crore in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives over the past decade, a top official said on Sunday.

Coal India Chairman P M Prasad said the PSU has been focusing on education, healthcare, skill development, sports, and women empowerment.

Inaugurating the 3rd CIL CSR Conclave 2024 on Sunday, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose underscored the transformative power of CSR initiatives in improving the lives of communities, particularly in tribal belts of coal-bearing areas.

He lauded CIL's contributions, including its efforts to support cancer patients, stating that such initiatives contribute to the holistic development of the nation.

CSR initiatives are a powerful tool to transform lives, especially in vulnerable regions, Bose said.

"Coal India spent Rs 5,570 crore in Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives over the past 10 years," Prasad said.

More From This Section

NBCC targets Rs 1 trillion work order book by March, plans India expansion

NCLAT sets aside EIH plea against NCLT order for Golden Jubilee Hotels sale

Sarovar Hotels bets big on highway properties; 80 projects in pipeline

Suchi Semicon starts plant without govt's incentive, plans to spend $100 mn

Tata Steel engages with NMDC, OMC to secure iron ore needs for future

Coal Secretary Vikram Dev Dutt commended coal companies for their impactful CSR projects over the past decade, which, he said, have positively impacted coal-bearing regions.

Communities in coal-bearing areas are equal stakeholders in coal companies' activities. A theme-based CSR calendar can help prioritize key areas, starting with education in January, Dutt added.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Coal gasification projects: Govt gives LoAs to 4 entities for incentives

Coal India's total production up by 2% to 471 million tonnes in Apr-Nov

Coal India, Tata Elxsi among 4 stocks to be wary of as market bounces back

Coal India's NCL plans to relocate Morwa township in MP for mining project

Thermal coal imports plunge by 31% in Oct on slow power generation

Topics :CSRCoal India LimitedCSR activitiesCoal India Ltd

First Published: Dec 15 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story