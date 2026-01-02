Cognizant hit with many US class-action lawsuits after TriZetto data breach

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp is facing several proposed class action lawsuits in the US after a data breach at its healthcare unit, TriZetto Provider Solutions, according to a report by Bloomberg Law. Three lawsuits were filed this week in US district courts in New Jersey and Missouri.

What do the lawsuits say?

According to the report, the complaints state that TriZetto, which provides healthcare claims and revenue management services, failed to protect personal data and did not inform affected people in a timely manner after a cyberattack.

The petitioners allege that hackers accessed the company’s systems in November 2024, but the breach was either not detected or not disclosed for almost a year. They also say the total number of people affected is still unclear.

The lawsuits also accuse Cognizant of not sharing important details about the cyberattack, including how the breach happened, which system weaknesses were exploited, and what steps were taken to prevent future incidents. Personal data exposed People who filed the cases, including residents of states such as Arizona and California , claim that sensitive information like social security numbers, bank account details and home addresses were exposed. Some petitioners said the delay stopped them from taking steps to protect themselves from identity theft and financial loss. What the plaintiffs want? According to Mint, the lawsuits seek damages of more than $5 million, along with legal costs. The petitioners have asked for jury trials, compensation for losses, regular independent security audits, and orders directing the company to delete personal data unless it is truly needed.