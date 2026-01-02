Adani Enterprises to launch public bond issue next week, say bankers

Adani Enterprises will hit the bond markets next week, ‍looking to raise 10 ​billion rupees ($111.16 million) via a public bond issue, two merchant bankers said on Friday.

The planned fundraising also includes ₹500 crore in a greenshoe option, the bankers said, which firms typically exercise when pricing is favourable.

The Adani Group's flagship firm will ​issue bonds with two-, three- and five-year maturities, with 35 per cent earmarked for retail investors, according to the bankers, who declining to be identified as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

The company will pay an annual coupon of 8.60 per cent, 8.75 per cent and 8.90 per cent to investors in two-year, three-year and five-year notes respectively. The bonds will also have an option of paying coupons on a quarterly basis or cumulative basis.