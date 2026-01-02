Adani Enterprises to launch public bond issue next week, say bankers

Adani Enterprises will hit the bond markets next week, looking to raise 10 billion rupees ($111.16 million) via a public bond issue, two merchant bankers said on Friday.
The planned fundraising also includes ₹500 crore in a greenshoe option, the bankers said, which firms typically exercise when pricing is favourable.
The Adani Group's flagship firm will issue bonds with two-, three- and five-year maturities, with 35 per cent earmarked for retail investors, according to the bankers, who declining to be identified as they are not authorised to speak to the media.
The company will pay an annual coupon of 8.60 per cent, 8.75 per cent and 8.90 per cent to investors in two-year, three-year and five-year notes respectively. The bonds will also have an option of paying coupons on a quarterly basis or cumulative basis.
An email sent to Adani Enterprises was not immediately answered.
The issue has been rated AA- by CARE Ratings and ICRA and is slated to open on January 6 and close on January 19, one of the bankers said.
The proposed sale would be the company's third public bond offering.
Adani Enterprises last raised 10 billion rupees via a public bond issue in July 2025 across two-, three- and five-year tranches after its first public debt issue in September 2024.
Nuvama Wealth Management, Trust Investment Advisors and Tipsons Consultancy Services are arrangers for the issue, the bankers added.
Emails send to the arrangers were not immediately answered.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)