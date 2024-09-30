Coldplay concert row: Mumbai Police issues second summon to BookMyShow CEO

Ashish Hemrajani, chief executive of Big Tree Entertainment, the parent company of BookMyShow, has been summoned again by Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) regarding an investigation into the alleged black market sale of tickets for Coldplay’s upcoming concert in India.

Investigation into ticket scalping Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to a post by ANI on X, the EOW issued the summons to both Ashish Hemrajani and the technical head of BookMyShow. Initially, summons were sent on September 27, but the company’s executives failed to appear, prompting the EOW to demand their presence once more to record their statements.

The investigation was launched after a complaint by advocate Amit Vyas, who accused BookMyShow of facilitating the unauthorised resale of tickets for Coldplay’s concert, scheduled to take place at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium from January 19 to 21, 2025. Vyas is pushing for a FIR to be filed against the company under several serious charges, including organised crime, fraud, conspiracy, and breach of trust.

BookMyShow denies involvement



In response to the allegations, BookMyShow has denied any association with platforms that engage in unauthorised ticket reselling. The company has filed its own police complaint, stating that it took extensive measures to ensure fair access to tickets for genuine fans of the British rock band.

Despite the high demand causing temporary delays when tickets went on sale on September 22, BookMyShow insisted that disruptions were minimal and that a queueing system was implemented to manage the rush effectively. The platform also added a third concert date to meet the overwhelming response from fans.

More From This Section

The police have already interviewed Vyas and identified several brokers believed to be involved in the illegal resale of tickets. The investigation continues as Hemrajani and other executives from BookMyShow prepare to meet with authorities.