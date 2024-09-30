Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Coldplay concert row: Mumbai Police issues second summon to BookMyShow CEO

Coldplay concert row: Mumbai Police issues second summon to BookMyShow CEO

The investigation was launched after a complaint by advocate Amit Vyas, who accused BookMyShow of facilitating the unauthorised resale of tickets for Coldplay's concert

British rock band Coldplay on Sunday added a third show to the Mumbai leg of its "Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025" citing "phenomenal demand", hours after fans expressed disappointment over long virtual queues on the online ticket platform BookM
BookMyShow has denied any association with platforms that engage in unauthorised Coldplay concert ticket reselling. | File Photo
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 11:56 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ashish Hemrajani, chief executive of Big Tree Entertainment, the parent company of BookMyShow, has been summoned again by Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) regarding an investigation into the alleged black market sale of tickets for Coldplay’s upcoming concert in India.

Investigation into ticket scalping

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


According to a post by ANI on X, the EOW issued the summons to both Ashish Hemrajani and the technical head of BookMyShow. Initially, summons were sent on September 27, but the company’s executives failed to appear, prompting the EOW to demand their presence once more to record their statements.

The investigation was launched after a complaint by advocate Amit Vyas, who accused BookMyShow of facilitating the unauthorised resale of tickets for Coldplay’s concert, scheduled to take place at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium from January 19 to 21, 2025. Vyas is pushing for a FIR to be filed against the company under several serious charges, including organised crime, fraud, conspiracy, and breach of trust.

BookMyShow denies involvement
 
In response to the allegations, BookMyShow has denied any association with platforms that engage in unauthorised ticket reselling. The company has filed its own police complaint, stating that it took extensive measures to ensure fair access to tickets for genuine fans of the British rock band.

Despite the high demand causing temporary delays when tickets went on sale on September 22, BookMyShow insisted that disruptions were minimal and that a queueing system was implemented to manage the rush effectively. The platform also added a third concert date to meet the overwhelming response from fans.

More From This Section

Air India's new fatigue policy under fire: Is pilot safety at risk?

TechM's opening move with Global Chess League to popularise chess

BharatPe ex-co-founder Grover settles dispute, no association with firm

BharatPe settles with former co-founder Ashneer Grover; drops legal action

AI Express-AIX Connect merger in Oct first week; 'I5' to fly into sunset


The police have already interviewed Vyas and identified several brokers believed to be involved in the illegal resale of tickets. The investigation continues as Hemrajani and other executives from BookMyShow prepare to meet with authorities.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Highlight: Parties told us to announce Maha polls keeping in mind festivals, says CEC

Mumbai Police summons BookMyShow CEO in Coldplay ticket black market case

Diljit Dosanjh concert ticket row: Zomato Live serves notice on Viagogo

Scalping tactics: What Coldplay-BookMyShow online tickets row is all about

Despite BMS warning, reselling platforms list Coldplay tickets for Rs 3L

Topics :BookMyShowMumbai policeEconomic Offences Wing coldplay

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 11:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story