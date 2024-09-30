Air India's new fatigue policy under fire: Is pilot safety at risk?

Air India’s new policy, which introduces a review system for fatigue reports from pilots and cabin crew, has stirred concerns about its potential to discourage self-reporting due to fears about retribution. The policy mandates a committee to examine fatigue reports, prompting questions about its impact on crew safety and transparency, reported The Economic Times.

The Tata-owned airline announced on Friday that all fatigue reports would initially be logged as such in the system. However, these reports will now be reviewed by the flight operations department, the cabin crew data team, and the airline’s medical department. If the review determines that the report is unsubstantiated, the fatigue status will be changed to ‘sick’ on the crew portal, according to an internal memo. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Concerns over transparency





While some crew members fear this policy may prevent open communication about fatigue, a senior Air India executive defended the decision, saying it is essential to prevent the misuse of the “no-questions-asked” fatigue policy. The executive explained that the review process would help differentiate genuine fatigue caused by airline operations from personal issues. “We are introducing this system to ensure the integrity of fatigue reporting, and it is aligned with global best practices,” the airline executive said.

Air India’s move mirrors a similar policy by IndiGo, where all fatigue reports are initially marked as sick and later reviewed. If the reports are found to be valid, the crew members have their sick leave reinstated.

Air India responds to pilot fatigue

Insiders suggest the policy change comes in response to a notable rise in fatigue reports at Air India over recent months, many of which were linked to personal factors rather than operational reasons.



“Our new fatigue protocol is a positive step in preventing fatigue and is followed by leading airlines globally. It is compliant with the regulations and is non-punitive. We will continue to use scientific tools such as Jeppesen and Boeing Alertness Model to protect our crew from potentially fatiguing rosters,” an Air India spokesperson told The Economic Times.

Potential risks of the new policy

Critics, on the other hand, argue that policies like this could lead to genuine cases of fatigue being overlooked. An airline official warned, “If crew members abuse the no-questions-asked fatigue policy, it compromises the system for others. For example, if a particular flight schedule consistently receives fatigue reports, we can adjust it. But misuse diminishes that safety net.”

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), a United Nations body responsible for aviation safety, encourages airlines to support self-reporting of fatigue. According to an ICAO report, airlines should analyse fatigue data regularly and offer feedback to staff, taking appropriate actions where necessary.



Many senior crew members agree that if the data is transparently analysed, it could lead to improved fatigue management policies. These policies would enable airlines to adjust flight patterns that contribute to crew exhaustion.

Concerns over pilot fatigue handling

Air India Express, the low-cost arm of Air India, has already implemented measures such as providing overnight rest for pilots on late-night flights to Gulf countries, replacing the previous practice of quick turnarounds. However, pilots at Air India have complained in the past about long wait times at airports without proper rest facilities, which they say adds to fatigue. One pilot expressed frustration, saying, “After finishing a flight, I often have to wait an hour for my hotel room to be ready. This leads to fatigue, but will the committee count that as a valid issue or dismiss it as a personal problem?”

Experts also caution that the success of such policies will depend on close oversight by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Amit Singh of Safety Matters Foundation told The Economic Times, “Without a pilot representative involved, there’s a risk of bias in how fatigue reports are handled. The DGCA doesn’t even have complete data on fatigue at this point.”

Debate over delayed fatigue rules



The DGCA had previously set new rest rules for pilots that would require airlines to submit fatigue reports quarterly. However, these rules have been indefinitely delayed due to pushback from airlines, which claim that implementing them would force the cancellation of up to 20 per cent of flights during the peak summer travel season.

As the debate over Air India’s fatigue policy continues, the question remains: will this policy enhance safety or hinder open reporting of critical fatigue issues? Only time will tell if the airline can strike the right balance between preventing policy abuse and ensuring the well-being of its crew.