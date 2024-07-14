CPC sees better results on processing forms shifted from RoC: Sources

Processing of forms related to the Companies Act has seen an uptick of 10 per cent in the first quarter of FY25 since the launch of the Central Processing Centre (CPC) compared to those processed at the registrar offices in the corresponding period last year, according to sources.

The CPC, launched in February this year, centralised filings that were previously spread across registrar offices into one place. Currently, only 12 forms which are non-straight-through-process—

requiring government approval—are being processed at the CPC. Between April and June this year, the CPC processed 23,000 forms.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs will shift another 14 such forms from registrar of companies offices to the CPC by the end of this financial year, the sources said.

“The government has been working towards ease of incorporation and ease of exit for companies. This move would also help in ease of living for companies,” the source said.

Stakeholders, including company secretaries and chartered accountants, have said that there are delays in the processing of forms at the CPC.

“The MCA initiative of centralising the filing of forms at a Central Processing Centre is a good initiative, but it seems to be facing several hiccups currently, mainly due to technology reasons; this is causing a lot of anxiety in the corporate sector since the filing of forms is crucial, such as for name change, increase in authorised capital, or indeed, even effectuating the NCLT order,” Ketan Dalal, managing director of Katalyst Advisors Pvt Ltd, said.

Sources, however, said that this is not the case, and since CPC is a faceless entity, industry stakeholders are not allowed to approach or interact with any person there. “If there are issues with the filings, then it is being communicated to the companies. There are no delays. We are, in fact, seeing faster processing times and more forms being processed now than before the CPC was launched,” the source said.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has also established a Central Registration Centre (CRC) and Centralised Processing for Accelerated Corporate Exit (C-PACE) to ensure speedy processing of applications and forms filed for incorporation, closure, and meeting regulatory requirements. The idea is also to eliminate the necessity for physical interactions with stakeholders.

Some of the forms being processed at the CPC include those for alterations in capital, filing of resolutions and agreements, change in name, conversion of One Person Company to private or public, or private to OPC. Applications for obtaining the status of dormant company or seeking the status of Active Company, letter of offer for buy-back, and declaration of solvency are also processed at the CPC.

“There is no issue with the straight-through-process (STP) forms, but those that require the approval of the Registrar of Companies are facing delays. Forms such as those for name change are lying at the CPC. Shortage of staff could be one of the reasons,” said Amit Gupta, senior chartered accountant.