CuePilot AI secures $1.8 million to bring voice-first AI into preschools

CuePilot AI, a voice-first, AI-native platform for preschools and daycares, has raised $1.8 million in a pre-seed funding round. The round saw participation from Eximius Ventures and Titan Capital, and was led by Ronnie Screwvala of Unilazer Ventures and upGrad.

The company will deepen its voice and AI orchestration stack, ship integrations for priority geographies, and scale go-to-market across India, the Middle East and Southeast Asia, followed by the United States where ARPU (average revenue per user) is higher and payments volume is significant.

CuePilot is a full-stack preschool management system that automates 80 per cent of administrative work. Its voice-enabled AI captures short teacher debriefs and classroom context, instantly converting them into structured records, progress updates, and operational outputs. This ensures teachers stay off screens and focused on children, while leaders gain real-time clarity across academics, operations, billing, and admissions.