Data centre boom, GCCs to boost Black Box topline in FY26, says CEO

With the rising global demand for data centres, Black Box, a digital infrastructure firm, expects its revenue to grow to Rs 7,000 crore in FY26, driven by a higher win rate from large enterprises and high-value opportunities. The Dallas-based firm aims to achieve $2 billion in revenue by FY29.

In an exclusive interview, Sanjeev Verma, chief executive officer, Black Box, said that the need for data storage among large enterprises such as Meta, Google, and artificial intelligence companies like OpenAI is increasing rapidly, necessitating the construction of large data centres worldwide. This, in turn, is driving demand for digital infrastructure products and services.

"This momentum should positively impact revenues from the second quarter of FY26 onwards," Verma said. For the ongoing FY25, the company has projected revenue in the range of Rs 5,925 crore to Rs 6,000 crore.

According to Gartner, global IT spending is projected to reach $5.7 trillion in 2025. Of this, IT infrastructure spending is expected to be $600 billion to $750 billion, positioning Black Box's total addressable market at approximately $120 billion to $150 billion, or 15-20 per cent, presenting a substantial growth opportunity, Verma said.

Verma noted that AI-driven models are accelerating demand, particularly from hyperscalers such as Amazon, Meta, Alphabet, and Microsoft, which are investing over $325 billion in data centres and cloud services this year. The growth of global capability centres (GCCs) in India is another key opportunity for the company.

"As the demand for data storage increases, there will be a corresponding need to house data locally. For example, data exchanged between two WhatsApp users does not need to travel to Singapore and back. In the future, we will see more micro data centres even in smaller cities," Verma said, adding that the company is hiring at its Bengaluru centre to cater to this demand.

"We are well-positioned to benefit from this trend. We secured a major data centre order from one of our largest hyperscalers, covering three large US sites and an order worth Rs 250 crore. We have also won significant contracts in cybersecurity, network integration, and airport infrastructure. We are confident that the demand for digital infrastructure will remain strong across industries," Verma said.