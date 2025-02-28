Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Datta Power inks pact with SECI to supply power from 50-MW wind project

This project is part of SECI's Tranche-XVII initiative for setting up 500 MW ISTS-connected wind power projects across India

wind power
The 50-MW wind power project will be developed as part of the central government's initiative.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 2:44 PM IST
Datta Power Infra on Friday said one of its group firms inked a power purchase agreement with state-owned Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to supply electricity from its 50-MW wind energy project.

This project is part of SECI's Tranche-XVII initiative for setting up 500 MW ISTS-connected wind power projects across India, Datta Power Infra said in a statement.

One of the group companies of Datta Power Infra Private Limited has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with SECI for its 50-MW wind power project. This PPA reinforces the group's commitment to delivering clean and sustainable energy solutions at scale, the statement said.

Varchasvi Gagal, CEO & MD of Datta Power Infra Pvt Ltd, said, "This PPA is a significant step in our commitment to supporting the nation's renewable energy objectives and building a greener, more sustainable future."  The 50-MW wind power project will be developed as part of the central government's initiative to boost the country's renewable energy capacity.

It will play a crucial role in supporting India's goal of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel energy capacity by 2030, reducing carbon emissions, and enhancing the nation's energy security, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

