Deal activity doubles in Nov to $6.5 bn as large transactions surge: Report

Deal activity more than doubled to $ 6.541 billion in November as compared to October on the back of a surge in high-value transactions, according to a report on Tuesday.

In October, the total deal activity in India was pegged at $ 2.687 billion in value terms, consultancy firm Grant Thornton Bharat said in the report.

In terms of the number of transactions, November saw a decline to 132 deals as against 167 in October, primarily because of a decline in private equity investments, the report said.

German major Siemens AG's 18 per cent stake buy in local unit Siemens for $ 2.28 billion was the largest transaction in November, while AU Small Finance Bank's $ 529 million acquisition of Fincare Small Finance Bank was the second largest, it said.

The overall merger and acquisition activity stood at $ 4.4 billion, making November the busiest one for such deals in 2023.

"The remarkable surge in M&A deal values to the $ 4-billion mark set a record for 2023, which is heartening to see in a challenging global economic environment," its partner Shanthi Vijeta said.