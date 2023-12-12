Home / Companies / News / Deal activity doubles in Nov to $6.5 bn as large transactions surge: Report

Deal activity doubles in Nov to $6.5 bn as large transactions surge: Report

In October, the total deal activity in India was pegged at USD 2.687 billion in value terms, consultancy firm Grant Thornton Bharat said in the report

German major Siemens AG's 18 per cent stake buy in local unit Siemens for $ 2.28 billion was the largest transaction in November.
Press Trust of India Mumbai

Dec 12 2023
Deal activity more than doubled to $ 6.541 billion in November as compared to October on the back of a surge in high-value transactions, according to a report on Tuesday.

In October, the total deal activity in India was pegged at $ 2.687 billion in value terms, consultancy firm Grant Thornton Bharat said in the report.

In terms of the number of transactions, November saw a decline to 132 deals as against 167 in October, primarily because of a decline in private equity investments, the report said.

German major Siemens AG's 18 per cent stake buy in local unit Siemens for $ 2.28 billion was the largest transaction in November, while AU Small Finance Bank's $ 529 million acquisition of Fincare Small Finance Bank was the second largest, it said.

The overall merger and acquisition activity stood at $ 4.4 billion, making November the busiest one for such deals in 2023.

"The remarkable surge in M&A deal values to the $ 4-billion mark set a record for 2023, which is heartening to see in a challenging global economic environment," its partner Shanthi Vijeta said.

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 11:00 PM IST

