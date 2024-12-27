DGCA suspends two senior Akasa Air executives for training lapses

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday suspended two senior Akasa Air executives —Director of Training Niraj Bhatia and Director of Flight Operations Floyd Gracious — for six months over pilot training lapses, Business Standard has learnt.

In two separate orders, the regulator said it conducted an audit on October 7 and found that "RNP training (approaches)" of pilots were being conducted on simulators that have not been qualified for the same. RNP (Required Navigation Performance) training teaches pilots to operate aircraft in airspace requiring precise navigation, typically using satellite-based systems like GPS.

The DGCA said that Bhatia and Gracious have failed to train personnel adequately.

"Also, repeated lapses/violations have been found pertaining to training," it said.

“The regulator ordered the suspension of both the executives for a period of six months,” it added.

Akasa Air did not respond to Business Standard's queries on this issue.

Earlier this month, the DGCA fined Akasa Air Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to seven passengers on its Bengaluru-Pune flight on September 6 and failing to provide the mandatory compensation.