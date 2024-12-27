Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / DGCA suspends two senior Akasa Air executives for training lapses

DGCA suspends two senior Akasa Air executives for training lapses

Akasa Air did not respond to Business Standard's queries on this issue

Akasa Air
Photo Courtesy: Akasa Air
Deepak Patel Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 8:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday suspended two senior Akasa Air executives —Director of Training Niraj Bhatia and Director of Flight Operations Floyd Gracious — for six months over pilot training lapses, Business Standard has learnt.
 
In two separate orders, the regulator said it conducted an audit on October 7 and found that "RNP training (approaches)" of pilots were being conducted on simulators that have not been qualified for the same. RNP (Required Navigation Performance) training teaches pilots to operate aircraft in airspace requiring precise navigation, typically using satellite-based systems like GPS. 
 
The DGCA said that Bhatia and Gracious have failed to train personnel adequately.
 
"Also, repeated lapses/violations have been found pertaining to training," it said.
 
“The regulator ordered the suspension of both the executives for a period of six months,” it added.
 
Akasa Air did not respond to Business Standard's queries on this issue.
 
Earlier this month, the DGCA fined Akasa Air Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to seven passengers on its Bengaluru-Pune flight on September 6 and failing to provide the mandatory compensation. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Grihum Housing Finance plans to raise funds up to Rs 5k cr via NCDs in CY25

JSW Energy inks deal to acquire O2 Power at $1.47 bn enterprise value

Sebi clarifies norms on transfer of shareholding in registered entities

Air India to strengthen practices to become consistent, profitable: CEO

NCLT directs initiation of insolvency proceedings against Hero Electric

Topics :Akasa AirDGCAIndian aviationAviation

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 8:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story