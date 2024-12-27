JSW Energy inks deal to acquire O2 Power at $1.47 bn enterprise value

Sajjan Jindal-promoted JSW Energy on Friday announced it has signed an agreement to acquire O2 Power’s green energy platform in a $1.47 billion enterprise value deal. This is JSW Energy’s biggest acquisition ever.

In a media statement, JSW Energy said its wholly owned subsidiary, JSW Neo Energy, will acquire the platform jointly established by EQT Infrastructure and Temasek. The transaction values the platform at an enterprise valuation of approximately Rs 12,468 crore ($1.47 billion), after adjusting for net current assets, said JSW Energy. The platform’s 2.25 gigawatt (GW) capacity is to be operational by June 2025. EQT Infrastructure and Temasek in a statement said, "The transaction marks a significant milestone for EQT in Asia Pacific, as O2 Power was EQT’s first infrastructure investment in the region, and it is now the firm’s first infrastructure exit." According to a JSW Energy presentation, there would be a further capital expenditure of Rs 13,000–14,000 crore, taking the platform’s full capacity to 4.6 GW in the next few years.

“The transaction entails the acquisition of O2 Power Midco Holdings Pte Ltd and O2 Energy SG Pte Ltd and is subject to the approval of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and other customary approvals standard to a transaction of this size,” the statement said.

O2 Power is a renewable energy platform with a 2,259 MW capacity to be operational by June 2025. Of this, 1,463 MW is currently under construction, and an additional 974 MW is in the pipeline, all scheduled for commissioning by June 2027. The capacities are spread across seven states in India. Highlighting revenue potential, JSW Energy said the platform has a blended average tariff of Rs 3.37/KWh with a remaining life of approximately 23 years.

JSW Energy said the latest acquisition will increase the company’s locked-in generation capacity to 24,708 MW, from the current 20,012 MW. Locked-in capacity refers to a mix of installed and other capacities at different stages of development.

At present, JSW Energy has 7,740 MW of installed capacity as of September 2024.

Further, the commercial and industrial (C&I) capacity of the platform stands at 596 MW. Post-completion of the acquisition, JSW Energy’s total C&I capacity will be 3,694 MW.

Sharad Mahendra, joint managing director and chief executive officer of JSW Energy, said: “This landmark acquisition strengthens our positioning as a leading player in India’s energy sector.”

Pritesh Vinay, director-finance and chief financial officer of JSW Energy, said: “This is a very attractive acquisition – both from a ‘Build vs Buy’ trade-off as well as from a quality and value perspective when compared to all acquisitions in this space over recent times,” and added, “JSW Energy remains focused on pursuing value-accretive opportunities that support our ambitious growth objectives in the power sector.”

PwC was the transaction advisor to the company, while Khaitan & Co and Herbert Smith were the legal advisors. KPMG carried out financial and tax due diligence, and WindGuard carried out the technical due diligence.