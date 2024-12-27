Air India to strengthen practices to become consistent, profitable: CEO

Air India plans to strengthen its practices and processes in 2025 to become consistent, efficient, and ultimately profitable in its operations, its chief executive officer and managing director Campbell Wilson told employees in a message sent on Friday.

Wilson emphasised that the company will focus on building a common culture of excellence, accountability, and customer-centricity in 2025, now that the uncertainties and challenges associated with two mergers are resolved. In November, Vistara was merged into full-service airline Air India, while in October, AIX Connect was merged into Air India Express, the low-cost airline subsidiary of Air India.

In a message to employees of the Air India Group, Wilson said: “2025 will see progress on many more key initiatives, such as refitting our widebody and remaining narrowbody aircraft with new seats and services, further elevating Air India’s service standards, raising the bar on what we consider ‘good’, and more consistently delivering to those new expectations. We will also strengthen and tighten our practices and processes so that we are not just consistent but also efficient and, ultimately, profitable.”

He added: “Underpinning it all will be our culture. With Air India, Vistara, Air India Express, and AirAsia (India) now under one roof, and all the uncertainties and challenges of merger receding into history, we must now look forward, as a united team, to a common destination. While that destination—of being a world-class, global airline group with an Indian heart—is clear, a culture of excellence, accountability, collaboration, mutual support, and customer obsession will be the fuel to take us there. We will be working hard in 2025, with you, to embed this deeply into our DNA.”

The Air India Group currently has a total fleet of approximately 300 planes, of which about 210 are with Air India and the rest with Air India Express. The Group expects to add 100 aircraft to its fleet by 2027.

Wilson stated that the Group employs 30,000 people who help its two airlines fly over 60 million passengers annually to more than 100 destinations within India and internationally.

Also Read

Reflecting on the milestones achieved in 2024, Wilson said: “We introduced India’s first A350 aircraft into service, added another 100 aircraft to our already-huge order book, inaugurated our new training academy in Gurugram, broke ground on our new maintenance base in Bengaluru, and committed to a new 34-aircraft flight school in Amravati.”

He also highlighted the Group’s other accomplishments: “We deployed new websites, new uniforms, new inflight serviceware, and improved catering, and started receiving significant external awards for our service, technology, and entertainment systems. Our frequent flyer program was completely revamped and renamed, new revenue management systems and fare families were deployed in both Air India and Air India Express, and new and improved customer call centres were inaugurated.”

To cater to the growing demand in India’s air travel market, Indian airlines have placed several significant aircraft orders since 2023. In February 2023, the Tata-owned Air India Group announced an order for 470 planes—250 from Airbus and 220 from Boeing. In June 2023, IndiGo placed the world’s largest aircraft order, signing a deal for 500 A320neo family planes with Airbus.

In January 2024, Akasa Air placed an order for 150 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. In April 2024, IndiGo announced an order for 30 widebody A350 planes, marking its entry into long-haul operations. Most recently, earlier this month, the Air India Group revealed a fresh order for 100 planes, comprising 90 narrowbody A320 family aircraft and 10 widebody A350s, all from Airbus.