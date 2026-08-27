DHL Express India kicks off indexed levy to offset rupee volatility

DHL’s presence across 220 countries and multiple currency zones provides a natural hedge, though some currency movements have to be managed locally, he said. “Currency depreciation is a topic of discussion, but not in every country. At this time, it is a topic of discussion in India, an issue in Korea and possibly in Japan. For the rest, it is business as usual. In many places, trade is done in dollars, so contracts and price lists are in dollars, and there is no currency risk to cover,” Subramanian added.