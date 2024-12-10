Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

E-comm firms must ensure transparency, trust: Pralhad Joshi at Amazon event

The future of e-commerce in India is bright, inclusive and transformative, the minister said emphasising the sheer size, and potential of India market, Union minister added

Pralhad Joshi
Rapid growth of e-commerce also brings with it the risk, specially around consumer protection and rights of users, Joshi cautioned
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 1:40 PM IST
Minister for Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday asserted that e-commerce companies have a significant role to play in ensuring transparent, trustworthy, and safe shopping environment for all consumers.

Speaking at Amazon smbhav Summit, Joshi outlined the government's all-out efforts to ensure that consumer rights are protected through slew of measures such as Consumer Protection Act, establishment of central consumer protection authority, consumer helplines, and specific rules to protect consumers from unfair trade practices in e-commerce sector.

The future of e-commerce in India is bright, inclusive and transformative, the minister said emphasising the sheer size, and potential of India market.

"While this digital revolution offers incredible opportunities, our government believes it is equally important for our consumers to feel confident and make informed choices, and for the e-commerce platforms to gain the trust and the confidence of the consumer is equally very, very, very important," Joshi pointed out.

The rapid growth of e-commerce also brings with it the risk, specially around consumer protection and rights of users, he cautioned.

"Our government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken multiple initiatives to create a trusted and the safe e-commerce environment," he said.

Rules are in place to protect the consumers from the unfair trade practices in the e-commerce sector.

"Online platforms are now required to provide accurate product details, clear pricing and disclose the country of origin and with clear return and the refund policy at the same time ensuring the the product quality," he said.

The minister also said that many a times platforms try and promote one particular brand, and when complaints are flagged by consumers they claim they are just operating as a platform.

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 1:40 PM IST

