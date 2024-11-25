Ekart's supply chain monetisation efforts achieve 8x growth in last 3 years

Flipkart-owned logistics firm Ekart said it has scaled up operations, and its efforts to monetise its supply chain have resulted in 8-times growth over the last three years. This is empowering brands and retailers to meet consumer demand using Ekart’s logistics capabilities for their supply chain needs.

With a daily capacity of over 6 million shipments, Ekart's last-mile network spans 98 per cent of Indian postal codes, backed by over 50 million cubic feet of warehousing and a fleet of 7,000 trucks. These capabilities have enabled a 30 per cent increase in Day-2 deliveries and a 40 per cent expansion in zonal coverage for e-commerce brands in India. Ekart was a key logistics partner for many large brands and businesses during the recent festive season, including Snapdeal, Roposo, Libas, Naaptol, Sassafras, and HomeCentre, further helping them delight shoppers even during peak demand. Over the last few years, Ekart’s monetisation efforts have led to its client base expanding by 10 times (retail and D2C brands), whereas the industry has been growing by about 5-10 per cent year-on-year.

"Ekart's capabilities reflect the immense potential of India’s logistics industry. We remain committed to developing industry-first technologies and supply chain innovations, with a focus on driving efficiency and scalability,” said Mani Bhushan, chief business officer, Ekart. “Ekart has become a reliable option for brands looking to unlock supply chain value to scale their topline via extended reach and speed and improve profitability through efficiency,” Bhushan added.

Ekart has ventured beyond its core e-commerce services with its recent foray into offering comprehensive document delivery solutions for financial institutions such as banks and non-banking financial institutions. This capability to handle both secured and unsecured documents not only diversifies Ekart's offerings but also contributes to a more integrated and resilient logistics network by ensuring reliable document transportation across sectors.

Ekart’s end-to-end services, including last-mile deliveries, partial truckload (PTL) and full truckload (FTL) movements, and refurbishment, have led 25 per cent of partners to adopt multiple solutions, optimising their supply chain strategies. Today, more than 10 per cent of its business can be attributed to end-to-end supply chain solutions. Ekart has helped brands optimise their conversions by about 3-4 per cent and reduce supply chain costs by 10-12 per cent.