Epigral Q3 result: PAT more than doubles to Rs 103.63 cr, shares up 5.57%

Integrated chemical manufacturer Epigral Ltd on Monday posted a more than two-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 103.63 crore in the December quarter on strong sales.

Epigral's board has approved doubling its CPVC Resin and Epichlorohydrin (ECH) capacity. | ILLUSTRATION: AJAY MOHANTY
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 4:03 PM IST
Integrated chemical manufacturer Epigral Ltd on Monday posted a more than two-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 103.63 crore in the December quarter on strong sales.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 49.08 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose 37 per cent to Rs 649.10 crore during the October-December quarter of 2024-25 fiscal from Rs 473.98 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Expenses remained higher at Rs 495.57 crore against Rs 399.82 crore.

Epigral Chairman and Managing Director Maulik Patel said: "Epigral's revenue grew by 37 per cent in nine months of FY2025 on account of 15 per cent growth in sales volume from derivatives business and high-value products."  The company's diversification strategy has played a key role in witnessing consistent and stable growth in the subdued demand scenario, he added.

Epigral's board has approved doubling its CPVC Resin and Epichlorohydrin (ECH) capacity.

The company's shares rose 5.57 per cent to Rs 1,780 apiece on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

