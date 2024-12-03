Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Fidelity International announces India appointments, Jetly to lead tech ops

Upasna Nischal to be India site head

Fidelity International
Photo: Company website
BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 7:57 PM IST
US-based investment solutions provider Fidelity International has announced the expansion of Rohit Jetly's role to lead technology and operations for its Global Platform Solutions (GPS) business.
 
Upasna Nischal, Head of Human Resources (HR), will take over as India Site Head, succeeding Jetly.
 
Jetly's new role will involve bringing together technology and operations functions across the globe to drive success for the GPS business, which encompasses personal investing, workplace investing, and advisor businesses.
 
Under Jetly's leadership, Fidelity International's India site has evolved into a strategic hub, expanding its footprint across Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.
 
The company has also added new capabilities and leadership talent in India.
 
Nischal, with over two decades of experience in strategic HR management, will drive strategic initiatives from India.
 
Sally Nelson, Chief People Officer at Fidelity International, said these appointments will lead Fidelity International's growth and innovation in India, as well as their leadership potential for the global business.
 
First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 7:57 PM IST

