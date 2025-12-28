Fittr eyes preventive healthcare, plans to set up diagnostic labs: CEO

Fitness firm Fittr is moving towards providing a holistic preventive healthcare service, combining diagnostics with doctor consultations, to target non-communicable diseases, according to its founder and CEO Jitendra Chouksey.

The firm has earmarked investment of up to Rs 15 crore to set up company-owned diagnostic laboratories in five metro cities, while also collaborating with partners to expand its lab network to 5,000 pin codes across India, Chouksey told PTI.

"We are moving towards a preventive healthcare ecosystem, where we are combining diagnostics with doctor consultations, along with coaching and wearable monitoring, to address one of the biggest pain points in the country today, which is the growing number of NCD (non-communicable diseases) deaths, which are happening in the country," he said.

Earlier, Fittr operated primarily as a fitness company, where it used to render nutrition and training services with the help of its coaches, he noted. Chouksey was responding to a query on how the company is looking ahead after completing ten years of operations. Noting that 63 per cent of the deaths in India are happening because of non-communicable lifestyle-related diseases, he said, "For 2026, we want to focus on fighting diabetes first, because that's the number one killer right now. Diabetes induces cardiovascular attacks, which lead to 30 lakh plus deaths". As part of the plan, the company has announced a campaign 'diabetes test at Re 1 for all Indians', coinciding with the completion of its ten years of operations, he said, adding that in future, Fittr would "try to make other essential tests free too".

Fittr plans to expand its diagnostic labs in five metro cities and partner with existing players in tier-two and tier-three cities, aiming to cover 5,000 pin codes. At present, it has a presence in 2,500 pin codes through a network of over 200 labs. For Tier II and III cities, the company has partnered with Healthians, he said, adding that Fittr is in talks with other diagnostics services providers for a partnership to expand its reach. "We have provisioned around Rs 10-15 crore for the expansion of labs in five cities," Chouksey said, adding that while the Pune one is ready, Fittr would be setting up company-owned labs in Bengaluru, Gurugram, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Mumbai in a phased manner.