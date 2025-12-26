Titan Company enters lab-grown diamond jewellery market with beYon brand

Earlier this year, the brand launched three new diamond expertise centres to provide buyers clarity and transparency, while ensuring value to the customer through a technology-backed evaluation system.

“There is a lot of confusion created by the emergence of lab-grown diamonds, and we can expect the prices of lab-grown diamonds to keep coming down as the technology to create them evolves. More customers now ask if we’re selling natural or lab-grown diamonds, and it is this confusion we want to remove,” Ajoy Chawla, chief executive officer, jewellery division at Titan Company, had told Business Standard at the time.