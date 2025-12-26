Tata Steel's Dutch arm faces €1.4 bn lawsuit over alleged pollution claims

Tata Steel Limited has disclosed that its Dutch subsidiaries are facing a €1.4 billion lawsuit in the Netherlands, filed by an environmental group alleging health and property damage caused by emissions from the company’s steelmaking operations.

What is the lawsuit against Tata Steel’s Dutch subsidiaries about?

In an exchange filing on Thursday, Tata Steel said Stichting Frisse Wind.nu (SFW) served a writ of summons on Tata Steel Nederland B.V. and Tata Steel IJmuiden B.V. on December 19. The proceedings have been initiated before the District Court of North Holland in Haarlem under the Dutch Act on Collective Settlement of Mass Claims (WAMCA).

SFW has stated that it is acting on behalf of residents living near Tata Steel’s IJmuiden plant. The lawsuit relates to allegations that emissions of hazardous or harmful substances from Tata Steel’s operations in Velsen-Noord have adversely affected residents’ health and living conditions. How much compensation is being sought, and on what basis? According to the filing, SFW is seeking approximately €1.4 billion in compensation, citing increased susceptibility to various health issues and loss of enjoyment of homes. Justifying the claim, SFW said average home values in the region lag those in comparable areas due to the impact of Tata Steel’s operations.

How has Tata Steel responded to the claims? Tata Steel said the claims are “unsubstantiated and speculative”, adding that SFW has provided no supporting evidence for the compensation sought. The company said its Dutch subsidiaries, collectively referred to as TSN, reject the allegations and consider the claims to be without any basis. “TSN considers that it has strong arguments to defend against the claims and will vehemently defend itself,” Tata Steel said. The company also said that, in its assessment, SFW faces considerable challenges in establishing both the admissibility of the case and the merits of its claims.

What is the expected timeline under WAMCA? Under the WAMCA framework, proceedings are conducted in two stages: admissibility and merits, with each phase expected to take two to three years to conclude. Tata Steel said that given the nature of the process, a discussion on the quantum of claims is not expected in the coming years, thus limiting the likelihood of near-term financial implications for the company. Who is funding the litigation and what are the terms? The filing also disclosed that SFW’s action is being funded by Redbreast Associates NV and Omni Bridgeway SA, both third-party litigation funders. SFW has published a compliance statement outlining the compensation structure for financiers. It allows them to receive either a multiple of their investment or a share of any recovered amount, capped at 25 per cent.