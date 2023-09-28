Home / Companies / News / Flipkart appoints Microsoft's Keshav Dhakad as senior V-P, general counsel

Flipkart appoints Microsoft's Keshav Dhakad as senior V-P, general counsel

Dhakad has moved out of Microsoft after spending 15 years with the tech giant in various roles

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 8:21 PM IST
Keshav S Dhakad is now the senior vice president and general counsel for the Flipkart Group. Dhakad will be responsible for all legal-related matters for the Flipkart Group, effective from September 25, 2023, according to an internal company communication. Dhakad joins Flipkart from Microsoft Corporation, where he spent over a decade and a half. Flipkart confirmed the development.

As the general counsel of Microsoft India, which comprised six business units, Dhakad was the group head of Corporate, External and Legal Affairs (CELA). He has over 23 years of law firm and in-house legal experience, having begun his professional journey with a leading boutique intellectual property law firm, M/s Anand & Anand Advocates, New Delhi, in 1999.

He is a law graduate (LLB) from Campus Law Centre, Faculty of Law at the University of Delhi, and obtained his masters (LLM) from Franklin Pierce Law Centre, New Hampshire, USA. Besides the Bar Council of Delhi, Dhakad is also admitted to practise law in New York State since 2003.

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 8:21 PM IST

