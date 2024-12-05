Flipkart-owned Myntra launches 30-minute order delivery with 'M-Now'

Flipkart-owned online fashion retailer Myntra has announced the launch of M-Now, which enables shoppers to receive their orders in about 30 minutes. Already applicable across a wide collection of 10,000 styles in fashion, beauty, accessories, and home, the one-of-its-kind expedited delivery feature is slated to scale to over 1 lakh styles in the next 3–4 months. With the launch of M-Now, Myntra is among the first vertical players of scale globally to start delivering fashion at hyper speed. “Together with the brands, M-Now will play a transformative role in advancing our collective mission to expand fashion possibilities and reshape India’s lifestyle shopping experience,” said Nandita Sinha, chief executive officer, Myntra. “This is just the beginning, and as we advance in our M-Now journey, Myntra will continue to sharpen the offering on multiple fronts, including selection and the speed promise.”

Myntra is part of the Flipkart Group, owned by US retailer Walmart. It competes with Amazon Fashion, Reliance Ajio, and other online fashion retailers to tap the Indian fashion e-commerce market, which is projected to expand from $16–17 billion today to an estimated $40–45 billion by 2028.

M-Now will enable brands across the spectrum to have their products reach customer doorsteps much faster while continuing to offer Myntra’s experience throughout the shopping journey. The firm said this will also eliminate the need for customers to wait longer to get their hands on their favourite brands. Starting with Bengaluru, Myntra aims to scale the service to other cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and others in the coming months.

Myntra said much of the platform's work on M-Now is shaped by the evolving expectations and aspirations of consumers. M-Now's proposition is driven by the need to enhance convenience when immediacy is key, without compromising on the latest trends and best-of-brand shopping experience.

The company is making fashion accessible to over 70 million monthly active users.

Leveraging its tech prowess, strong partnerships with brands, and experience in understanding customer preferences, Myntra said it will offer nuanced fashion selections unique to particular areas while providing a better shopping experience even at a hyperlocal level. Additionally, with tech-based capabilities for real-time order management and capacity enhancement, the company said it will ensure consistent order fulfilment.

In 2022, the Bengaluru-based firm launched an express delivery service called M-Express in metro cities, aiming to deliver products within 24–48 hours of order placement.

Earlier this year, Myntra said it had been operationally profitable since October last year. It cited its growing customer base, domestic and international brand associations, and tech-led innovations. The company, however, didn’t reveal any numbers related to its profitability.

Myntra reportedly saw its revenue from operations jump by 25 per cent, from Rs 3,501 crore in FY22 to Rs 4,375 crore in FY23. However, its losses widened by 31 per cent during the same period, from Rs 598 crore to Rs 782 crore, due to higher expenses during the financial year.

The firm’s total expenses increased by 26 per cent, from Rs 4,207 crore in FY22 to Rs 5,290 crore in FY23, owing to an increase in employee benefit expenses, cost of raw materials, and other factors.

Leading global fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands are offering their selections to cater to the evolving needs of India’s digitally savvy, fashion-forward customers through Myntra. M-Now will provide access to sought-after international and domestic brands in as little as 30 minutes.

Collections from global brands available through M-Now include Vero Moda, Mango, Levi’s, Only, Jack & Jones, Metro Shoes, Arrow, Louis Philippe, Pantaloons Juniors, Rare Rabbit, and Forever New. Other brands include Huda Beauty, Forest Essentials, Carolina Herrera, Armani, Paco Rabanne, Olaplex, Dyson, Fossil, Casio, and Mokobara.

Gen Z has been at the centre of shaping fashion choices in the country. Additionally, direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands are catering to the evolved preferences of shoppers. M-Now will bring the two closer, catering to their unplanned, immediate fashion needs. It will also offer selections from brands like Crocs, Bewakoof, Roadster, Campus Sutra, and Dressberry.