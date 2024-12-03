Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Cyclone Fengal: 'Yellow alert' in Bangalore, but schools to remain open?

Cyclone Fengal: 'Yellow alert' in Bangalore, but schools to remain open?

Cyclone Fengal has reportedly displaced more than 15 million people and impacted 6.9 million families across the affected regions

Rain, Bengaluru Rains, Spawn cyclone, Karnataka Rains
Bengaluru: People holding umbrellas commute amid rains due to ‘Spawn’ cyclone, in Bengaluru, Karnataka (Photo: PTI)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 5:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Even as Cyclone Fengal continues to wreak havoc across southern India, Bengaluru has opted to keep its schools open despite being under a yellow alert for heavy rainfall, according to a report by The Times of India. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted persistent rain for the city over the next three days, leading to a mix of reactions from parents, educators, and officials, who have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the matter.
 

Cyclone’s impact on southern states

Cyclone Fengal has caused severe disruption across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, and Kerala, claiming six lives and leaving several areas waterlogged. The cyclone has displaced more than 15 million people and 6.9 million families.
 
Puducherry recorded 48.4 cm of rain within 24 hours, while Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram district saw 50 cm in Mailam.
 
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has requested Rs 2,000 crore in financial aid from the central government.
 
In Karnataka, districts like Dakshina Kannada and Mangaluru have faced waterlogging and property damage, prompting school closures in these areas. However, Bengaluru Urban district officials announced that schools would remain operational despite moderate rainfall and ongoing traffic snarls due to waterlogging. In contrast, neighbouring districts like Kolar and Ramanagara have declared holidays for educational institutions.
 

Parents and teachers react

The decision to keep schools open has drawn criticism from parents, many of whom expressed concerns about students’ safety. On social media, several users pointed out the irony of keeping schools open during heavy rain, recalling instances when schools were closed during mild weather.
 
One parent tagged a local MLA on X, highlighting children’s struggles with cold and cough amid rain-soaked commutes and traffic delays. Suggestions to switch to online classes have gained traction, with some private schools reportedly implementing remote learning as a precautionary measure.

More From This Section

Parliament session LIVE news: India, China should observe LAC, says EAM Jaishankar in Lok Sabha

LIVE news: Taj Mahal receives bomb threat via email, police probe underway

Centre clears Delhi HC Chief Justice's appointment as Supreme Court judge

India sees 92,000 patent filings in FY24, IP guidelines set for overhaul

Packaged drinking water in India is now a 'high-risk food': Here's why

 
Meanwhile some educators complained that parents had developed a habit of demanding holidays whenever it rained. Adding that they would follow government guidelines, if the situation worsened.
 
While Bengaluru schools remain open, several other regions have opted for closures. Tamil Nadu districts such as Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Puducherry declared holidays for schools and colleges. In Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, schools and anganwadis were closed following an orange alert issued by the IMD.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

BJP MLA and Yediyurappa critic Basanagouda Patil served show cause notice

We must strengthen national, int'l collaboration in research: Mukesh Ambani

BJP condemns move to make Karnataka CM chancellor of RDPR University

Talks held for changing Cong prez, cabinet reshuffle: Karnataka minister

NIA gets LeT operative extradited from Rwanda in B'luru prison conspiracy

Topics :BengaluruCycloneIMD weather forecastheavy rainsBS Web Reportsschool children

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story