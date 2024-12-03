Cyclone Fengal: 'Yellow alert' in Bangalore, but schools to remain open?

Even as Cyclone Fengal continues to wreak havoc across southern India, Bengaluru has opted to keep its schools open despite being under a yellow alert for heavy rainfall, according to a report by The Times of India. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted persistent rain for the city over the next three days, leading to a mix of reactions from parents, educators, and officials, who have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the matter.

Cyclone’s impact on southern states

Cyclone Fengal has caused severe disruption across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, and Kerala, claiming six lives and leaving several areas waterlogged. The cyclone has displaced more than 15 million people and 6.9 million families.

Puducherry recorded 48.4 cm of rain within 24 hours, while Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram district saw 50 cm in Mailam.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has requested Rs 2,000 crore in financial aid from the central government.

In Karnataka, districts like Dakshina Kannada and Mangaluru have faced waterlogging and property damage, prompting school closures in these areas. However, Bengaluru Urban district officials announced that schools would remain operational despite moderate rainfall and ongoing traffic snarls due to waterlogging. In contrast, neighbouring districts like Kolar and Ramanagara have declared holidays for educational institutions.

Parents and teachers react

The decision to keep schools open has drawn criticism from parents, many of whom expressed concerns about students’ safety. On social media, several users pointed out the irony of keeping schools open during heavy rain, recalling instances when schools were closed during mild weather.

One parent tagged a local MLA on X, highlighting children’s struggles with cold and cough amid rain-soaked commutes and traffic delays. Suggestions to switch to online classes have gained traction, with some private schools reportedly implementing remote learning as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile some educators complained that parents had developed a habit of demanding holidays whenever it rained. Adding that they would follow government guidelines, if the situation worsened.

While Bengaluru schools remain open, several other regions have opted for closures. Tamil Nadu districts such as Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Puducherry declared holidays for schools and colleges. In Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, schools and anganwadis were closed following an orange alert issued by the IMD.