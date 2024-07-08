FMCG companies' volumes likely to recover sequentially in June quarter

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies are expected to see a better April-June quarter on the back of rural recovery coupled with higher demand for summer products due to record high temperatures during the quarter. Volume growth is expected to witness a sequential recovery.

Domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal said in its pre-earnings report, “Rural markets have seen a gradual recovery (rural growth was better than urban) during the quarter.”

In its pre-earnings update on exchanges, Dabur India said, “The quarter saw sequential improvement in demand trends with rural growth picking up. With forecasts of a normal monsoon and continued focus by the government on macro-economic growth, we expect the improvement to accelerate in the coming months.”



The ayurved major said that its consolidated revenue is expected to register mid to high single-digit growth during Q1 FY25 and its India business is expected to record mid-single-digit volume growth.

The maker of Parachute hair oils, Marico, also said in its pre-earnings update that its domestic business posted a modest uptick in underlying volume growth on a sequential basis in the quarter ended June.

Dabur India also pointed out that commodity prices were stable during the quarter due to which its gross margins are likely to witness some expansion on account of rollover price increases and cost-saving initiatives.

“The business continued to invest strongly behind the brands with A&P (advertising and promotion) spends growing ahead of revenue. Consequently, the operating profit is expected to grow marginally ahead of revenue,” it said.



Marico said that it expects gross margins to expand compared to last year due to a favourable portfolio mix. “We continued to adequately invest in brand building in line with our strategic intent to continually strengthen the long-term equity of both the core and new franchises,” it added in its update.

Motilal Oswal also said in its report that it expects marginal improvements in volume growth quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) in Q1 FY25. “Considering steady macro, price cuts and consumer offers by companies, we expect that our FMCG universe is likely to post mid to high single-digit volume growth in FY25,” it added.



Kotak Institutional Equities also said in its report that it expects stable-to-improving volume and value growth trends for most FMCG companies.

The brokerage also noted that it expects an improving growth trend from Marico and Britannia Industries and a mixed bag performance from Godrej Consumer Products. It expects Tata Consumer Products to also post a strong set of numbers in the April-June quarter.

Anand Rathi also said in its report on the sector that most companies saw rural demand turn up. “Summer demand has been healthy due to scorching heat, especially in north and central India. Most companies expected better margins, bolstered by favourable input prices. A&P spends were high due to stiffer competition from local companies, launches, and a volume push,” it said.