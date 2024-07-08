Tata Motors Group reports 2% increase in Q1 FY25 global wholesales

Tata Motors Group reported a 2 per cent increase in global wholesales for the first quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1FY25), when compared to Q1 FY24.

The total number of units sold reached 3,29,847, which includes sales from Jaguar Land Rover.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company’s commercial vehicle sales, including those from Tata Motors and the Tata Daewoo range -- a commercial vehicle manufacturer headquartered in South Korea and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Motors--experienced a rise in demand.

This contributed to a 6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase, totalling 93,410 units.

In the light of good demand, the car maker recently launched ‘Tata Motors Fleet Verse’, a comprehensive digital marketplace for its entire range of commercial vehicles. This platform aims to streamline the commercial vehicle ownership experience by offering features like vehicle discovery, configuration, booking and financing.