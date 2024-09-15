Ford's comeback brings new life to Maraimalai Nagar after two-year lull

Henry Ford Road in Maraimalai Nagar, located about 50 kilometres from Chennai, has remained calm for the past two years, ever since the Ford India plant ceased operations in 2022. However, on Saturday, an outsider could sense a feeling of rejuvenation in the air after the company's reopening plans became public.

Well, Ford may be the same company, but Maraimalai Nagar has changed a lot in two years from being a less-developed place on the outskirts of Chennai. One could clearly see widened eight-lane roads, hotels, and cafes in a location that hardly had one or two tea shops in 2022. Not just that, within striking distance of three to five kilometres, almost all the major retail chains like Pantaloons and Trends, as well as chains like KFC, Burger King, McDonald's, and many international brands, have their showrooms. From being a place on the outskirts of Chennai, Ford will be coming back to a new Maraimalai Nagar, which is almost an extension of Chennai. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



From outside, one could see housekeeping staff already working on a fast track, probably getting ready for the big comeback. Stopping from taking any pictures of the workers inside, a security guard says, "Only the announcement has happened. It will take six more months at least for some action here." On Friday, Ford Motor Company announced its plans to restart manufacturing at its factory here for exports, marking the automaker's re-entry into the Indian market after its exit announcement in September 2021.

Raja Hussain, who is working in a new cafe opposite the Ford unit, still remembers the busy days when the manufacturing plant was at its peak. At that time, Hussain was working at what was the only tea stall at Ford Bus Stop. Now, at least 15-20 shops are there doing various businesses at Ford Bus Stop. "Workers used to come to our shop in the evening. It was a place for their serious political talks, gupshups, and even gossip. Now, the area is silent," Hussain says.



Mohammad Iqbal, another worker in a juice shop in the area, expressed confidence that their sales are going to increase. "We expect the sales to double. Ford Bus Stop may soon expand to Ford City," he adds. The only other manufacturing unit on Henry Ford Road is Hanon Systems, a full-line supplier of automotive thermal and energy management solutions for electrified and conventional vehicles. Workers of this unit still bring some life to the otherwise calm road.

The Chennai unit of Ford, spread across an area of 350 acres, had an annual production capacity of around 200,000 vehicles and 340,000 engines. Maraimalai Nagar is considered a lucrative destination as it is hardly 50 km away from Chennai port and 74 km from Ennore port. The site, which used to manufacture Ford EcoSport and Ford Endeavour, had seen investments to the tune of around $1 billion and used to export cars to around 37 countries at one point.



"We are happy that Ford is coming back. We expect that the company will make use of the expertise that workers like us had," said Arun S, a former worker at the body shop of the factory and also the former leader of the Chennai Ford Workers Union. With the factory's work stopping, the union too became inactive.

On the other hand, dealers are upbeat about the development. An erstwhile Ford dealer who now runs dealerships for both two-wheeler and four-wheeler original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in Karnataka said that if the company decides to make a comeback in India, they would be open to partnering. "The company has always been good with its dealers," he said, adding that no talks have yet been initiated with dealers on any re-entry plan.



Dealer sources said that when Ford entered the Indian market, it was primarily a small-car market, and they had to adapt by bringing in smaller cars like the Figo. Eventually, now India is more of an SUV market, but still a price-conscious market. "If Ford comes back, the models would have to be carefully chosen. US carmakers are used to making large cars; India is still a market for compact SUVs," said the person.

Ford, however, has kept the doors open for a re-entry. The sweet deal it offered its dealerships is a case in point. “When the company announced its exit, the 265 dealers in India had around 7,000-8,000 cars in inventory. The company helped the dealers financially to liquidate the stocks; it produced enough spare parts to last for the next 10 years and stored them at warehouses that Ford pays for,” explains an erstwhile Ford dealer.



He adds that the company calculated (based on last year's sales) the loss each dealer would incur due to shutting down the dealership, and paid money for the next five years to each dealer, compensating for their losses. A component of depreciation was also built into this. As for service operations, the US carmaker calculated the drop in service load for the coming years and compensated the dealers for that too.

“It has ensured that the standards and the experience are not diluted for the customer,” says the dealership owner who runs dealerships for another 16 automotive brands. He says that the company has kept the door open for a re-entry, and all its erstwhile dealers would be more than happy to onboard if and when that happens.