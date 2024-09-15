Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

JSW Energy arm commissions 300 MW wind power plant at Tuticorin in TN

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2024 | 6:35 PM IST
JSW Energy on Sunday announced that its step-down subsidiary, JSW Renew Energy Two Ltd, has successfully commissioned a 300 MW wind power plant at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu.

The ISTS-connected (Inter-state transmission system) wind power project was awarded by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) in tranche X, a company statement said.

This marks the first-ever greenfield wind power plant commissioned by the company for the SECI, it noted.

The newly commissioned wind power project will contribute significantly to the renewable energy portfolio, supporting the vision of a greener and sustainable future, the company said.

The additional 150 MW of wind capacity awarded under SECI Tranche X located at Dharapuram, Tamil Nadu, is also nearing completion with 138 MW already commissioned, it informed.

Subsequent to this, total current installed capacity stands at 7,726 MW while the under- construction capacity stands at 2,114 MW, that is expected to be commissioned by the end of FY 2025.

The Company's current installed wind capacity stands at 2,152 MW.

Sharad Mahendra, Joint Managing Director and CEO of JSW Energy said in the statement, This achievement moves us closer to our target of 10 GW installed capacity by FY2025. Additionally, we have a robust pipeline of renewable projects, propelling us towards our goal of 20 GW before 2030."

JSW Energy has total locked-in generation capacity of 18.2 GW comprising of wind, solar, hydro and thermal power plants. The Company's current renewable pipeline stands at 8.3 GW with PPAs signed for 2.3 GW.


