Former Tech Mahindra India President Mitra launches a new venture

Tech Mahindra India’s former president Jagdish Mitra has announced his entrepreneurial venture with the launch of Humanize, a Generative AI-powered software-as-a-services company.

The company, which is headquartered in the US with offices in Delhi and Bengaluru, has also received investment from digital talent solutions provider NLB Services.

NLB Services has invested an undisclosed amount into the technology solutions company, the majority of which will be directed toward scaling technology and R&D, developing the AI platform, creating CoEs, and expanding the workforce.

Humanize will initially focus on India, the Middle East, the U.S., and the Global Capability Center and, in the long term, explore international markets like Southeast Asia, Germany, the Nordics, the United Kingdom, Australia and Japan. Aligned with the Indian Government's Viksit Bharat Scheme introduced in the Union Budget 2024-2025, Humanize also aims to employ more than 100 interns in its initial years of operation.

Jagdish Mitra, founder & CEO of Humanize, said, “Humanize's sole objective is to accelerate time-to-market for enterprises. We do it by harnessing the power of two technology hotspots - AI and SaaS (low-code/no-code). We strongly believe that the future of technology services will be driven by an AI-led core that delivers business-centric use cases.”

Mitra added that Humanize’s AI IP will drive agility and acceleration and leverage human acumen behind each solution.

“Within the first five years of operations, we are looking at onboarding 80-100 customers and building an 800-1,000 people team. Our revenue mix will significantly shift towards a non-linear model from year three onwards, leveraging our AI platform," Mitra added.

Mitra’s entrepreneurial journey began four months after he left Tech Mahindra. Mitra was among the senior management of the company. The firms former CEO C P Gurnani too recently announced his entrepreneurial journey with InterGlobe founder Rahul Bhatia.

"AI has been at the forefront of every technological conversation over the past decade. We always believed in the augmented capability of talent and technology. This investment will allow us to expand our service offering portfolio and help us create additional avenues to work with our diverse range of clients globally.” added Sachin Alug, CEO of NLB Services.

While Humanize will offer a sector-agnostic portfolio, it will continue to develop AI-led Industrial SaaS cases, especially across the BFSI, Retail & Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Technology & Media, and Automotive sectors.

"Built on plug-and-play industry use cases on enterprise SaaS stack and powered by GenAI accelerators, our solutions will help enterprises with faster time-to-market by 15-20%. To aid our journey, we will be extensively hiring SaaS experts, full-stack engineers, data scientists, GenAI specialists, & Industry experts.” added Mitra.

Humanize aims to revolutionise the tech industry with a platform integrating CRM, BPM, Data, and ERP with AI. Combining AI with SaaS seeks to disrupt traditional IT services. The company's "services as a software" approach promises a 20 per cent reduction in implementation time through zero-touch design, documentation, testing, and customisation.

The Generative AI market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 40% over the next 10 years globally, and the rising demand for Generative AI products could add about $280 billion of new software revenue. Humanize is well positioned to capitalise on this market's growing prowess.