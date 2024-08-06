Tech Mahindra, Horizon3.ai come together to provide AI-based cybersecurity

IT company Tech Mahindra on Tuesday said it has partnered with Horizon3.ai, a San-Francisco based provider of autonomous security solutions, to offer AI-based cybersecurity solutions to global customers. The partnership will integrate Tech Mahindra's cybersecurity services with Horizon3.ai's NodeZero platform, offering threat detection, AI-powered pen-testing, and Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) insights. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "The partnership will combine Tech Mahindra and Horizon3.ai's cybersecurity domain expertise and global reach to drive innovation, excellence, and proactive defence. It will provide customers with the tools and expertise needed to safeguard their digital assets," a company statement said.

Customers will get real-time vulnerability assessments, enabling prompt identification and remediation of vulnerabilities, it added.

The enhanced compliance and cost-effective capabilities will ensure organisations meet regulatory standards and access scalable, advanced penetration testing, the statement said.

"Our partnership with Horizon3.ai underscores our commitment to providing the best security solutions, enabling our customers to secure their business operations. Together, we aim to provide comprehensive security management services that empower customers to scale at speed leveraging next-gen penetration testing capabilities," said Kunal Purohit, President, Next Gen Services, Tech Mahindra.

Shares of Tech Mahindra were trading 1.74 per cent higher at Rs 1,481.55 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday.