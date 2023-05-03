Home / Companies / News / Go First losses exceed combined profit of listed Wadia group firms

Go First losses exceed combined profit of listed Wadia group firms

Accumulated losses at Go First go beyond net worth of other group firms

Krishna Kant Mumbai
Premium
Go First losses exceed combined profit of listed Wadia group firms

3 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 8:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The mounting losses at Go Airlines (Go First) have become financially unsustainable for the Mumbai-based Nusli Wadia group. In 2021-22, for the first time, the net loss of the air carrier exceeded the combined net profit of listed firms in the group.
Go First reported a net loss of Rs 1,804 crore in FY22. In comparison, the group’s four listed companies --Britannia Industries, Bombay Dyeing, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, and National Peroxide -- together reported a combined net profit of Rs 1,305 crore. As a result, the five key group firms together reported a net loss of Rs 499 crore in FY22, against a net profit of Rs 506 crore a year ago.
 In fact, the continued losses at Go Airlines had also started to hurt the balance sheets of group companies. In FY22, accumulated losses at Go First exceeded the combined net worth of other group firms.

Also Read

Nusli Wadia-owned Go First to receive Rs 600 crore more by April end

Wadia Group to invest Rs 510 cr in Go First to meet working capital needs

SAT relief for Bombay Dyeing and Wadias in Sebi market ban case

India's aviation safety rank to improve after UN agency audit: DGCA

Wadia group likely to exit loss-making budget carrier Go First: Report

State-owned SJVN bags 200 MW solar project worth Rs 1,200 crore from GUVNL

Indian Oil to recoup $61 million of fuel sales bill from Go First

HC appoints arbitrator in Max Healthcare, Care Hospitals dispute case

Auditor who was named in Hindenburg report resigns from Adani's company

Adani Group starts work on data centre at Vizag in Andhra Pradesh

Topics :Civil Aviationwadia group

First Published: May 03 2023 | 9:19 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story