Adani Group starts work on data centre at Vizag in Andhra Pradesh

Adani Group on Wednesday started work on building India's first first integrated data centre and technology business park at Vizag in Andhra Pradesh.

The park will host a 200+ MW of data centre capacity, powered with up to 100 per cent renewable energy, the group said.

The park will also house a skill development centre. It will be the first of the 3 technology zones planned in Vizag and one of the largest hyperscale parks in India.

The groundbreaking ceremony at the park site in Madhurawada, Vizag was held on Wednesday in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Adani Group managing director Rajesh Adani, and Adani Ports & SEZ CEO Karan Adani.

AdaniConneX, a 50:50 joint venture between Adani Group and EdgeConneX, will host within the park an integrated 200+ MW data centre facility.

The park will be powered with up to 100 per cent renewable energy and connected with robust terrestrial and submarine infrastructure to help deployment of cloud and emerging technologies in the region. It will be the first of the three technology zones planned in Vizag and one of the largest hyperscale data centre parks in India.

The investments will be on top of the Rs 20,000 crore already invested in the state, spanning multiple sectors, including ports, logistics, and renewable energy. The Group operates two of the state's largest private ports at Krishnapatnam and Gangavaram and is also developing 15,000 MW of renewable power projects and 10 million tonnes per annum of cement manufacturing capacity in AP.

Supported by the team from EdgeConneX and their more than a decade of experience in building a global platform of data centres for some of the world's largest and most demanding technology and cloud firms, AdaniConneX is rapidly executing on its plan to deliver 1 GW hyperlocal to hyperscale data centre capacity throughout India.

The proposed data centre facility will be part of AdaniConneX's strategic investment roadmap and will serve as a model investment for other locations, as it builds India's largest integrated data centre platform.

"Our world is being defined by our ability to generate, store, access and move data," said Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group.

"With the advancements in AI, high-definition content and massive digitization, the need for compute and storage is increasing exponentially. Andhra Pradesh, with its geographical advantages of land for renewable energy and a long coastline, is well positioned to host data centre parks not only for our country but also for those nations that are short of land or energy. What the Adani Group brings through our ports, data centres and green energy capabilities is a uniquely powerful combination of unmatched strategic adjacencies within the data centre world.