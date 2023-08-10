Home / Companies / News / Godrej FMCG firm to set up Rs 515 cr manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu

Godrej Consumer Products has announced capital expenditure plan of Rs 900 cr

Shine Jacob Chennai

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 3:31 PM IST
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) has signed an agreement with the Tamil Nadu government to set up a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) manufacturing unit in Thiruporur, Chengalpet district, for Rs 515 crore.

The company will make daily-use products at the unit, said the state government. The announcement comes after GCPL’s board on August 7 cleared a capital expenditure plan of Rs 900 crore to set up manufacturing units in Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh.

“Bringing this facility to Tamil Nadu is a part of our renewed efforts to boost FMCG manufacturing in the state. After all, we are one of the largest consumers of retail products across categories and verticals,” said T R B Rajaa, Tamil Nadu’s minister for industries, investment promotion and commerce.

“We are particularly thrilled to be working with Nisaba Godrej, executive chairperson of GCPL, who has laid out an admirable DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) mandate for the facility - at least 50 per cent of the employees will be women, and at least 5 per cent from LGBTQI communities and people with disabilities,” Rajaa added.

Tamil Nadu on July 31 signed an agreement with Taiwan’s Foxconn, the world’s largest electronics manufacturer, to build a mobile component manufacturing facility in Kancheepuram district at a proposed investment of Rs 1,600 crore. The facility will likely employ 6,000 people. Foxconn is in talks with Tamil Nadu on the electric vehicle segment too, as part of its strategy to come up with an EV manufacturing unit in India this year.

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 3:24 PM IST

