Home / Companies / News / NCLT approves Zee Entertainment-Sony India merger, dismisses all objections

NCLT approves Zee Entertainment-Sony India merger, dismisses all objections

In December 2021, Zee Entertainment and Sony Pictures reached an agreement to combine their businesses, and both companies approached the tribunal to seek approval for the merger

BS Web Team New Delhi
In December 2021, Zee Entertainment and Sony Pictures reached an agreement to combine their businesses

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 3:17 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday approved the Zee-Sony merger, according to the news agency Reuters. The NCLT had initially reserved its verdict on the merger between Zee-Sony on July 10.

The Mumbai bench of the NCLT, which comprised of H V Subba Rao and Madhu Sinha, had reserved the judgment after listening to objections from creditors such as Axis Finance, JC Flower Asset Reconstruction Co, IDBI Bank, Imax Corp, and IDBI Trusteeship who raised concerns about the scheme.

In December 2021, Zee Entertainment and Sony Pictures reached an agreement to combine their businesses, and both companies approached the tribunal to seek approval for the merger.

Before approaching the tribunal, both companies had already obtained permissions from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the Competition Commission of India (CCI), and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

During Zee's Q1FY24 earnings call, Punit Goenka, chief executive officer of Zee Entertainment, said that his legal situation and the merger were distinct matters.

The company further added that besides the provision affirming his role as an essential part of the merged entity, there were no other changes to the agreement's clauses.

Also Read

Sony-Zee merger expected to be completed by September: Sony CEO Yoshida

Sony launches HT-S2000 5.1 channel Dolby Atmos sound bar: Price, features

NCLAT to hear Zee Entertainment's plea challenging NCLT order today

Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED series TVs with Google TV OS launched: Details

Sony plans to double down on rising demand, make audio devices in India

Bajaj Electricals Q1 profit falls as unseasonal rains, inflation hit demand

Godrej Consumer Products to set up new Rs 515 crore plant in Tamil Nadu

Satellite TV firm Tata Play reports Rs 105 cr loss in FY23, plans IPO

Hindalco, Texmaco to manufacture aluminium rail wagons and coaches

Muttiah Muralitharan's Ceylon Beverages to set up plant for cans in Dharwad

Topics :NCLTZee EntertainmentSony IndiamergerUP govt jobs

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Muttiah Muralitharan's Ceylon Beverages to set up plant for cans in Dharwad

NCLT approves Zee Entertainment-Sony India merger, dismisses all objections

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Manipur CM should be sacked, says Gaurav Gogoi

RBI MPC LIVE: FY24 GDP growth projection unchanged at 6.5%, says Guv Das

Technology News

India's laptop import restrictions smell like bureaucratic desperation

Voot, JioCinema merged; users now free to switch from one platform to other

Economy News

Rupee rises by 5 paise to 82.80 against US dollar ahead of MPC announcement

Rupee eyes RBI monetary policy decision, US inflation data to follow

Next Story