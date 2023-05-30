Home / Companies / News / Godrej Group arm to invest Rs 100 cr to acquire material handling equipment

Godrej & Boyce on Tuesday said it will be investing Rs 100 crore over the next three years to acquire material handling equipment.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 5:34 PM IST
Demand for renting the equipment is high and the capital investments will be by Godrej Rentrust eyeing a share of the same, a statement said.

Pegging the overall market at Rs 2,200 crore, the company said it is eyeing business in the auto, engineering, chemicals and pharma, food and beverages, fast-moving consumer goods, logistics, ecommerce and retail sectors.

In the January-March period, it received 100 orders from companies for deploying equipment, the statement said.

Renting equipment has become a preferred option for businesses seeking managed services and bypassing high upfront costs, the company said, adding that it has grown at over 20 per cent per annum over the last five years.

Topics :Godrej GroupCapexReal Estate

First Published: May 30 2023 | 6:25 PM IST

