Home / Companies / News / Yes Bank plans to increase advertisement spend by 30% in FY24: Official

Yes Bank plans to increase advertisement spend by 30% in FY24: Official

The bank's retail franchise has achieved a critical scale and it is at an inflection point now, its executive director Rajan Pental said, adding that the profitability will go higher from here

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Yes Bank plans to increase advertisement spend by 30% in FY24: Official

2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 4:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Yes Bank is planning to up the ante on marketing and will be spending 30 per cent higher on advertising activities in FY24, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Without sharing the amount it will be spending, chief marketing officer Nipun Kaushal said the bank was tactical in its spending in the last two years as it got the house in order after being bailed out by peers.

In FY24, its advertising spends will be 30 per cent higher than in the previous year, Kaushal told reporters here on the sidelines of a bank event, adding that the exact spends can vary because the rates can differ at the time of booking properties.

The bank's retail franchise has achieved a critical scale and it is at an inflection point now, its executive director Rajan Pental said, adding that the profitability will go higher from here.

Kaushal said the marketing campaign which it is embarking on from June 20 and which will last till end of the fiscal year with a long tail of digital advertising efforts, is designed keeping in mind the current situation for the bank.

The bank launched a tweak in its logo at an event on Tuesday, and its chief executive and managing director Prashant Kumar said it was the lender's strong character which helped it overcome multiple challenges in the recent past.

It is time to reinvigorate the brand as the bank feels it has all the right fundamentals in place, Kumar added.

Kaushal said the bank will be advertising across media formats including television and outdoor, and the digital will be a long tail which will outlast others.

Also Read

YES Bank zooms 15% on heavy volume, stock hits 2-year high in weak market

YES Bank up 19% in 2 days on RBI nod to proceed with Carlyle, Verventa deal

YES Bank share price flat as SBI's three-year lock-in period ends this week

YES Bank approaches Supreme Court against Bombay HC decision on AT-1 bonds

Share sale overhang on YES Bank as three-year lock-in nears end for lender

Meesho's valuation slashed 10% to $4.4 billion by Fidelity Investments

Tata Realty with Tabreed to install cooling infra at commercial complex

Troubled airline Go First extends cancellation of flights until June 4

Operating environment to remain volatile amid global slowdown: HUL

Tata Technologies plans to hire 1,000 women engineers to promote diversity

Topics :YES Bankadvertising

First Published: May 30 2023 | 6:16 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story