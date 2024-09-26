Godrej Properties to consider raising funds via securities in Oct 1 meet

Realty firm Godrej Properties on Thursday said its board will meet on October 1 to consider a proposal to raise funds through the issue of securities.

The company did not disclose the amount it wants to raise.

In a regulatory filing, Godrej Properties informed that a meeting of the board of directors is scheduled to be held on October 1 to discuss and consider the proposal to raise funds by way of the issue of equity shares, or any other eligible securities and/or instruments.

The issue of securities could be through public and/or private offerings, including qualified institution placements, preferential issues, rights issues, further public offers or any other permissible method.