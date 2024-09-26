Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Godrej Properties to consider raising funds via securities in Oct 1 meet

Realty firm Godrej Properties on Thursday said its board will meet on October 1 to consider a proposal to raise funds through the issue of securities.

Representative picture | The issue of securities could be through public and/or private offerings, including qualified institution placements, preferential issues, rights issues, further public offers or any other permissible method
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sep 26 2024
The company did not disclose the amount it wants to raise.

In a regulatory filing, Godrej Properties informed that a meeting of the board of directors is scheduled to be held on October 1 to discuss and consider the proposal to raise funds by way of the issue of equity shares, or any other eligible securities and/or instruments.

The issue of securities could be through public and/or private offerings, including qualified institution placements, preferential issues, rights issues, further public offers or any other permissible method.

Godrej Properties is one of the leading developers in the country. It has a major presence in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune and Bengaluru. It has entered into Hyderabad market recently.

In the last fiscal, the company's sales bookings jumped 84 per cent to a record Rs 22,527 crore, the highest among listed realty firms in 2023-24.

It has set a target of achieving Rs 27,000 crore worth of sales bookings.

Already, Godrej Properties' sales bookings jumped nearly four times to Rs 8,637 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal against Rs 2,254 crore in the year-ago period.


Sep 26 2024

