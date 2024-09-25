Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / State-owned Bank of India raises Rs 2,500 crore at 7.49% via tier-II bonds

State-owned Bank of India raises Rs 2,500 crore at 7.49% via tier-II bonds

The state-owned lender will raise Rs 2,500 crore through additional Tier-I bonds in Q3

Bonds
Subrata PandaAbhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 6:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
State-owned Bank of India on Wednesday raised Rs 2,500 crore through tier-II bonds at a coupon rate of 7.49 per cent, sources aware of the development said.

“It’s a tight cutoff, but it aligns with the issuer guidance, reflecting the bullish sentiment in the markets”, the sources said, adding that the total order book for the bonds offered by the bank was about Rs 6,000 crore, reflecting good demand for such instruments among investors.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


This issuance has come after the US Federal Reserve cut the policy rate by 50 basis points that set the tone for softening of yields, sources said.

Around 76 investors had put in their bids, including banks and insurance companies, they added.

The fund raised by the Mumbai based bank is for bolstering its capital adequacy. It will add about 40 basis points (bps) to its capital adequacy ratio, which will now be around 16 per cent. As of June 30, the bank’s capital adequacy stood at 15.60 per cent.

The state-owned bank is also planning to raise Rs 2,500 crore through additional tier – I bonds in the quarter ending December. Additionally, it is also planning to raise Rs 5,000 crore in infrastructure bonds. The bank had raised Rs 5,000 crore through 10-year infrastructure bonds back in July at a coupon rate of 7.54 per cent.

The coupon rate for the tier – II bond offering of Bank of India on Wednesday was well below the rate at which the state-owned bank raised funds through the same instruments, where the cut off was 7.80 per cent, the source added.

More From This Section

Results from Biocon Biologics supports interchangeability of psoriasis cure

Centre asks Tamil Nadu govt to resolve Samsung workers' strike: Report

Pharmaceutical firm Piramal Pharma eyes to double revenue to $ 2 bn by FY30

Mt K Kapital raises over Rs 500 cr to invest in realty projects in Mumbai

Reliance Power's subsidiary Rosa prepays Rs 850 cr debt to Varde Partners


Last year, the bank had raised Rs 2,000 crore in tier-II bonds at a coupon rate of 7.80 per cent, of which Rs 1,500 was for replacing the maturing bonds, and Rs 500 crore was for bolstering capital. 

Earlier this month, State Bank of India raised Rs 7,500 crore at a coupon rate of 7.33 per cent through its second Basel III-compliant Tier-2 bond issuance for the current fiscal year. In the current financial year (FY25), SBI has raised Rs 15,000 crore through Basel III-compliant Tier- II bonds.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

BOI launches 333-Day Star Dhan Vriddhi FD, offers 7.9% interest rates

Premium

Rates to remain elevated for loans, bulk deposits: Bank of India MD & CEO

Bank of India's Q1 net profit rises 10% to Rs 1,703 cr, NII up 6%

Bank of Maharashtra raises just Rs 811 crore in infrastructure bond sale

Bank of India is offering 8.10% on term Fixed Deposit: check revised rates

Topics :Bank of IndiaBondsTier I bondsBanking Industry

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 5:53 PM IST

Explore News