Eyeing entry into affordable housing loans: Godrej Capital MD & CEO

Co-lending will only gain traction if there is systemic integration between banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), said Manish Shah, managing director (MD) and CEO of Godrej Capital, the financial services arm of the Godrej group, in an in-person interview with Harsh Kumar. Shah discussed NBFCs’ recent plans for affordable housing and initial public offerings (IPOs). Edited excerpts:

What is your outlook for assets under management (AUM) of Godrej Capital for FY25?

We have set a goal to reach assets of Rs 50,000 crore by March 2028. Our immediate objective is to achieve a loan portfolio of Rs 17,000 crore by the end of FY25 and Rs 30,000 crore by March 2026. In the medium term, we aim for one-third of our loan portfolio to be in housing finance, with the remaining two-thirds focused on small business loans. Currently, our asset size stands at Rs 13,000 crore, with Rs 8,000 crore derived from small business loans.