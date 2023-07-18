Home / Companies / News / Google cannot remove Disney app in tussle over in-app charges: Court

Google cannot remove Disney app in tussle over in-app charges: Court

The court in a Tuesday hearing said Disney should now pay a 4% service fee to Google, and said the streaming app should not be removed from Google's app store

Reuters NEW DELHI/BENGALURU
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2023 | 10:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU (Reuters) -An Indian court on Tuesday said Google cannot remove Disney's streaming service from its app store in the country and should receive a lower 4% fee for in-app purchases, a significant challenge to its payments business model.

Disney's lawsuit is the latest and most high-profile challenge to Google's policy of imposing a "service fee" of 11-26% on in-app payments in India.

It introduced that after an antitrust directive ruled against Google's earlier 15-30% fee and forced Google to allow third-party payments. Companies have argued that Google's new service fee system is just a cloaked version of its earlier system.

Disney, which runs the popular Disney+ Hotstar streaming app in India, challenged Google's new billing system in a court in India's Tamil Nadu state. Its lawyers argued Google was threatening to remove the Hotstar app if it didn't comply with new payments system.

The court in a Tuesday hearing said Disney should now pay a 4% service fee to Google, and said the streaming app should not be removed from Google's app store.

Further details of the order or the rationale of the decision are not known as the written order has not been made public.

Google did not respond to a request for comment.

The new service fee system, it says, supports investments in Google Play app store and the Android mobile operating system, ensuring it distributes it for free, and covers developer tools and analytic services.

In October, India's competition watchdog imposed a $113 million fine on Google and said it must allow the use of third-party billing and stop forcing developers to use its in-app payment.

The agency in May started an inquiry into Google after some companies alleged the service fee it charges for in-app payments breaches last year's directive.

(Reporting by Arpan Chaturvedi in New Delhi, Munsif Vengattil and Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru ; Editing by Savio D'Souza, Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Conor Humphries)

Also Read

Disney searching options for Star: A history of its investments in India

Disney poised to eliminate thousands of jobs next week to cut annual costs

Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far

Disney to give pink slip to 2,500 employees in third round of layoffs

Disney+ loses 4 million subscribers as fresh layoff round approaches

Ore price fixed at Rs 4,950 per tonne, cess to be levied additionally: NMDC

J&J sues US govt to block Medicare drug price negotiation plans: Report

Intelligence just got real: IT companies hard pivot to Generative AI

Microsoft to charge more for AI in office, secure Bing from leaks

Online content creators and directors flag issues hurting business

Topics :Googledisney

First Published: Jul 18 2023 | 10:25 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story