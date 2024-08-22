Green energy push: B C Jindal to invest $2.5 billion for renewable foray

The B C Jindal group, which is active in the steel pipe manufacturing sector, has announced its diversification into renewable energy with an investment plan of $2.5 billion. The group has a presence in the power generation sector through a 1.2 gigawatt (GW) thermal power plant in Angul, Odisha. With the latest investment, it plans to build a portfolio of 5 GW of green energy. The investment plan also includes setting up solar equipment manufacturing.

The group has established a new company, Jindal India Renewable Energy (JIRE), for this purpose. “JIRE aims to generate 5 GW of power from solar, wind, hybrid, and firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) modes to uphold responsible environmental care while achieving decarbonisation. Along with this, JIRE will also manufacture PV cells and modules to tap into the solar demand. With a strategic vision to build a state-of-the-art portfolio in the renewable sector, this is a natural evolution for the B C Jindal group,” the company’s statement said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



Founded in 1952, the B C Jindal group is engaged in the manufacturing of steel pipes and pipe fittings. It also has a presence in the manufacturing of polyester film, BOPP film, photographic goods, cold-rolled steel strips, galvanised sheets, metallised films, etc.

Shyam Jindal of the B C Jindal group said, “As India aims to install 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, JIRE’s entry into this segment will give a boost to this mission. Our foray into the renewable sector is an evolution towards a green and sustainable future.”

Punit Gupta, executive director of JIRE, said, “To address India’s current energy requirement, brown energy is still dominant. As technology improves in this sector and demand increases, we aim to act as a key player in the renewable energy sector by leveraging the strength of our existing power company. This will enhance our energy security, ensuring a stable power supply for our operations.”



India adds 15 GW of solar installation in H1FY25, highest ever

In the first half of the current financial year, close to 15 GW of solar power capacity was added, marking the highest ever addition during this period, according to an analysis by Mercom India Research. In its Solar Market Update, Mercom said solar installations topped all previous half-yearly and annual installations.

The commissioning of several previously delayed projects contributed to capacity additions in the year's first half. "2024 is shaping up to be a breakout year for India's solar industry, with an impressive first half. However, to ensure that the strong pipeline of projects and ramped-up tender activity translate into timely installations, it is critical that we tackle the component supply and grid connectivity challenges with urgency so we can meet the 280 GW target by 2030," said Raj Prabhu, CEO of Mercom Capital Group.



