GREW Solar raises ₹1,050 crore to expand solar cell capacity to 8 GW

Solar module manufacturer GREW Solar announced it has raised Rs 1,050 crore from Bay Capital Investment and two other institutional investors. The funding will be used to expand its solar cell manufacturing facility, increasing the capacity from the planned 3 GW to 8 GW.

“With this capital, we are well positioned to accelerate our expansion, improve operational efficiency, and further strengthen our technology and scale,” Chief Executive Officer and Director Vinay Thadani said.

This latest capital infusion follows the company’s earlier Rs 300 crore funding round from marquee investors, including Vijay Kedia and Rohit Kothari of GeeCee Holdings.