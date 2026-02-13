Honasa Consumer expects robust FY27 growth as Mamaearth rebounds: CEO

Indian personal care company Honasa Consumer expects revenue growth above market expectations for fiscal 2027, its CEO told Reuters, led by a ​sustained recovery in its flagship Mamaearth brand while exploring acquisitions ​in new categories.

Mamaearth, which Ambit Capital says accounts for over half of Honasa's ‌topline, had struggled to grow in 2024 and 2025 due to shifting consumer preferences, with executives noting that they needed to refresh its products, prices and marketing.

Launched in 2016, the brand grew popular for its range of "toxin-free" mom-and-baby products such as face washes, shampoos and hair oils.

Honasa, in an investor presentation in November, said the unit's growth was "back in the green" in the September quarter with the launch of new products, while its Rice Facewash hit ₹100 crore ($11.02 million) in annual recurring revenue.

For the December quarter, Mamaearth reported growth in the double-digit percentage range. Honasa ‌now aims to grow its overall revenue in the high-teen percentage range for fiscal 2027, CEO and co-founder Varun Alagh said on Thursday. Analysts project growth of 15 per cent, according to data compiled by LSEG. On Thursday, it reported consolidated profit of ₹50.2 crore for the December quarter, nearly double year-on-year, with revenue from operations climbing 16 per cent to ₹602 crore. Shares traded 3 per cent higher on Friday, putting the company's market capitalisation at more ​than ₹10,000 crore. Acquisition blueprint Honasa is also banking on continued acquisitions to fuel further growth, a strategy ‌it kicked off after it pivoted from being a single-brand company in 2020.