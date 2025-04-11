HAL slams reports with 'malicious intent' after chopper crash in Gujarat

Defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd has said that speculative stories with malicious intentions have been written and published on various media platforms ever since the accident of the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) operated by the Indian Coast Guard crashed in January.

"HAL would like to bring to the notice of all its stakeholders, media and all forms of publications--online, print, websites, blogs, social and digital media platforms, etc. that of late, ever since the unfortunate accident of ALH operated by the Indian Coast Guard in January, speculative stories with malicious intentions on HAL are being written and published on these platforms," HAL said in a statement.

"These stories are authored by so-called Defence analysts, former pilots, officers of the Defence Forces and arm-chair critics," it added.

The company said that these stories are written without offering HAL's perspective, and arguments are one-sided and biased. There are inaccuracies and references to outdated issues that HAL has long resolved by taking its customers into confidence.

HAL said that it cannot respond to or comment on all these reports one-on-one due to the sensitive nature of Defence issues and products.

"HAL would like to reiterate that it is working with all its customers, including the Indian Air Force, and is confident of handling the critical issues that are innate to the Defence Aeronautics and complex flying platforms," the company said.

"These stories can harm the interests of HAL's stakeholders and therefore this statement is being filed to protect the interests of all our stakeholders from being influenced by unwarranted and speculative stories," it added.

Also Read

A Board of Inquiry was launched after an Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv crashed in Gujarat's Porbandar, resulting in the deaths of three crew members, including two pilots and one aircrew member.

According to officials, the incident occurred when the ICG ALH MK-III helicopter, on a routine training sortie, crashed while landing at Porbandar airport.