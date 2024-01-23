Home / Companies / News / Havells India's Q3 profit rises marginally to Rs 288 cr on demand of wires

Havells India's Q3 profit rises marginally to Rs 288 cr on demand of wires

The company reported a profit of 2.88 billion rupees ($34.7 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to 2.84 billion rupees last year

Reuters BENGALURU

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 8:19 PM IST
Home appliances maker Havells India on Tuesday reported a marginal growth in third-quarter profit, as demand for its wires and cables largely compensated for slower consumer goods sales growth.

The company reported a profit of 2.88 billion rupees ($34.7 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to 2.84 billion rupees last year.

Revenue from Havells' biggest segment, cables and wires, grew 11.4%. It contributes about 36% of the total revenue.

This largely made up for slower growth in sales of consumer goods, as consumers cut back on non-essential spending due to elevated prices of essential goods.

Havells' Lloyd segment, which sells air-conditioners and washing machines, posted a wider loss of 651.7 million rupees, compared with a loss of 596.3 million rupees last year.

Despite easing prices of key raw material copper, its total expenses rose 7.6%.

The company flagged higher advertising and sales promotion expenses amid the country's festive season, which included Diwali and Christmas.

Rival Polycab India posted a 15.4% rise in third-quarter profit last week on strong sales in its cables and wires business.

Havells declared an interim dividend of 3 rupees per share. Its shares closed down 4.5% ahead of the results.

Topics :HAVELLSQ3 resultsElectronics

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 8:19 PM IST

